Altice Europe (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Altice Europe (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALLVF. HSBC lowered Altice Europe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Altice Europe in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altice Europe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Altice Europe alerts:

OTCMKTS:ALLVF opened at $4.93 on Monday. Altice Europe has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.

Altice Europe N.V. operates as a telecom, content, media, entertainment, and advertising company primarily in France, Portugal, Israel, and the Dominican Republic. The company delivers customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock of its approximately 30 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.