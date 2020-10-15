Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Altria Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s FY2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

NYSE MO opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of -76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 243.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

