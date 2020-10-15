Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

ALTM stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.94. The business had revenue of $31.62 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $28,427.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,517.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 4,970 shares of company stock worth $53,438 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richmond Hill Investments LLC raised its position in Altus Midstream by 40.8% in the first quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 1,571,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 455,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Altus Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 51,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altus Midstream by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Altus Midstream by 257.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 334,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Altus Midstream by 117.8% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 296,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares during the period.

