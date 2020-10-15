AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.81

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.81 and traded as high as $13.38. AMAG Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 696,418 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.89 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.65 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.49% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $52.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp sold 4,390,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $59,572,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 25,861 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,192 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 42,818 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

