Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.5% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 44.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 6,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,438.90.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $3,928,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,068,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,296.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,209.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,788.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,684.85 billion, a PE ratio of 129.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.