AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($4.39) Per Share

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 12th. B.Riley Securit analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.39) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($3.45). B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.90) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($15.94) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $2.96 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by ($1.44). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 75.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.