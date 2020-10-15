AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) PT Lowered to $4.50 at B. Riley

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley Securities cut their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Imperial Capital cut their target price on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AMC Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.04.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $323.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 22.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

