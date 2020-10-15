Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMRC. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ameresco from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $223.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameresco will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 145,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

