American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Rating Lowered to Negative at 140166

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at 140166 from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the airline’s stock. 140166’s target price indicates a potential downside of 35.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -19.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 52,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $189,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,192 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 996,829 shares of the airline’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,523 shares of the airline’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

