American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Given New $11.50 Price Target at Bank of America

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of AXL stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.87. 19,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,681. American Axle & Manufact. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.83.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.62 million. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the second quarter worth $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 595.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

