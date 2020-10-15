American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.14.
AMWL stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.
American Well Company Profile
There is no company description available for American Well Corp.
