American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Well’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($24.36) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

NASDAQ:AMWL opened at $33.81 on Monday. American Well has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

Get American Well alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Well stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well Corp (NASDAQ:AMWL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

There is no company description available for American Well Corp.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.