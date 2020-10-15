American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMWL. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.14.

American Well stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. American Well has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

