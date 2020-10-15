American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $33.81 on Monday. American Well has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $41.80.

Get American Well alerts:

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.