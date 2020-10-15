AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.71.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $37.77 on Monday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

In related news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $373,721.60. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,904,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

