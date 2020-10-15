Amino Network 1-Day Volume Tops $26,765.00 (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, Amino Network has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Amino Network token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin. Amino Network has a market cap of $86,792.64 and $26,765.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amino Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00040414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $557.75 or 0.04895040 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031897 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Amino Network Profile

Amino Network is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amino Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amino Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.