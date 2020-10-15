AmpliPhi Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARMP) Shares Gap Up to $3.21

Shares of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NASDAQ:ARMP) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $4.00. AmpliPhi Biosciences shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 2,206 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47.

AmpliPhi Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections in the United States. The company develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

