Analysts Anticipate Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Horizon Technology Finance posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.91% and a return on equity of 12.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRZN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

HRZN opened at $13.06 on Monday. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,745 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

