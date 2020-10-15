Analysts Anticipate Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Semtech posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.81 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Summit Insights cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $166,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.15. 4,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.29, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37. Semtech has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $64.10.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

