Analysts Expect Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Genocea Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

In other Genocea Biosciences news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 3,151,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,090,335.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNCA. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the period. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNCA stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $76.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.17.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

