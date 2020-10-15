Analysts Expect Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Genocea Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genocea Biosciences.
Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter.
In other Genocea Biosciences news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 3,151,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,090,335.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNCA. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the period. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GNCA stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $76.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.17.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.
