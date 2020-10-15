Analysts Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $1.08. Winnebago Industries reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Winnebago Industries.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

WGO opened at $53.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $72.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.62. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 2.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $249,443.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,689.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $147,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

