Analysts Set Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) PT at $15.00

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

AA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BofA Securities upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 138.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 1,029.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AA opened at $13.00 on Monday. Alcoa has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.32). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

