Analysts Set American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Target Price at $13.69

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.54.

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 163.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,353 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,923 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 58.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,186 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 116.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -19.55 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

