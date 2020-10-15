Analysts Set Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Target Price at $15.93

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.93.

AGTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 801,688 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 785,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 310,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

AGTC stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.