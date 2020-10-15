Analysts Set Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Target Price at $15.93

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.93.
AGTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 801,688 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 785,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 310,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.
Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
