Analysts Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Target Price at $28.40

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARMK. ValuEngine raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aramark by 28.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 6.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 428,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 25,811 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Aramark by 124.9% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Aramark by 27.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 385,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 84,034 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $659,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARMK opened at $27.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.75. Aramark has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

