Analysts Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target at $34.44

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNQ. Barclays began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $18.02 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.318 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,282,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

