Analysts Set Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) PT at $6.75

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several analysts recently commented on DB shares. Societe Generale raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, September 4th.

DB stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 18.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 112,334 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 128,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 43,555 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 27.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,054,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after acquiring an additional 655,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 236.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,623,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,684,000 after buying an additional 3,514,443 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

