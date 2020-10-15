Analysts Set Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) PT at €155.53

Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €155.53 ($182.98).

Several research firms recently weighed in on DB1. Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get Deutsche Boerse alerts:

Deutsche Boerse stock opened at €146.85 ($172.76) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €150.95 and its 200 day moving average is €150.08. Deutsche Boerse has a twelve month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a twelve month high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.