Analysts Set Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Price Target at GBX 2,938.75

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,938.75 ($38.39).

DGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down GBX 38.50 ($0.50) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 2,644 ($34.54). 1,271,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,929. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,593.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,695.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a GBX 42.47 ($0.55) dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.41. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,572 ($33.60) per share, for a total transaction of £8,281.84 ($10,820.28). Also, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.71), for a total value of £311,071.92 ($406,417.45). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 944 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,306.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

