Analysts Set Expectations for MTY Food Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for MTY Food Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn ($1.27) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.74). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MTY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$30.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$27.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$45.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$14.23 and a 52 week high of C$62.82. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.58.

In related news, Director Eric Lefebvre acquired 2,000 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.54 per share, with a total value of C$61,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,616.42.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

