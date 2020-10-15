Analysts Set Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target at $106.20

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $198,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,325 shares of company stock worth $599,253. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 22.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $82.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $106.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.87 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

