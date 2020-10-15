Analysts Set Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Target Price at $22.22

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.22.

INOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $108,003.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,654,412.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,516,370.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,668 shares of company stock worth $719,303. 49.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 177,102 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,857,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,951,000 after acquiring an additional 393,013 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,621,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,235,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,736,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 159,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $27.11 on Monday. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.29, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

