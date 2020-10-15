Analysts Set Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Target Price at GBX 3,972

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,022 ($52.55).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. HSBC lowered their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale raised their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 3,100 ($40.50) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Intercontinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 4,101 ($53.58) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,250.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,856.29. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 2,161 ($28.23) and a one year high of GBX 5,297 ($69.21). The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion and a PE ratio of -58.88.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

