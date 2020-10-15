Analysts Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target at $67.74

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.74.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JD.com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.14. The stock had a trading volume of 179,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,964,146. JD.com has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in JD.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,614,000 after purchasing an additional 766,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,837,000 after buying an additional 1,095,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,846,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,295,000 after buying an additional 694,461 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 22,903 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 215,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

