Analysts Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target at $67.74

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.74.
JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JD.com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.14. The stock had a trading volume of 179,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,964,146. JD.com has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in JD.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,614,000 after purchasing an additional 766,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,837,000 after buying an additional 1,095,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,846,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,295,000 after buying an additional 694,461 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 22,903 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 215,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
