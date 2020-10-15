Analysts Set Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Target Price at $17.15

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Jernigan Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Jernigan Capital by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Jernigan Capital by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jernigan Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Jernigan Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCAP opened at $17.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $399.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.15. Jernigan Capital has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $20.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.40). Jernigan Capital had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jernigan Capital will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

