Analysts Set Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Price Target at $142.14

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $569,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $14,004,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,551 shares of company stock worth $15,907,236. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,981,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,884,000 after purchasing an additional 202,142 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,887,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $649,639,000 after purchasing an additional 99,970 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $340,268,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,032,000 after acquiring an additional 65,572 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,763,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $3.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,646. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.33 and its 200 day moving average is $144.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

