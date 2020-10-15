Analysts Set National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) PT at $66.29

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $59.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.75. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 13.20 and a quick ratio of 13.20.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

