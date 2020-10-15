Analysts Set PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Price Target at $96.71

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.71.

A number of research firms have commented on PKI. Cfra upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $2,755,924.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,179 shares in the company, valued at $11,215,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $4,259,362. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 119,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 169,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,267,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 14.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 73.4% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $122.05 on Monday. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $134.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.26 and its 200 day moving average is $103.79. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

