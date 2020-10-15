Analysts Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Price Target at $26.50

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STNG. Bank of America lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at $72,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNG opened at $11.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $664.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $346.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.58 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 129.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

