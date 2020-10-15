Analysts Set Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Target Price at $78.50

Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,146,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $158.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 687.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 81,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 70,813 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,840,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

