Analysts Set Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target at $28.29

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

