Analysts Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target at $92.29

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $84.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $129.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.48. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 142,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total transaction of $12,449,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,532.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $962,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,924 shares of company stock worth $19,367,416 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $3,087,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 6,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

