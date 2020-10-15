Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Up to $4.34

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $5.37. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 362,251 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVXL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $261.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 20.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. 19.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

