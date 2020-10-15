Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Up to $4.34

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $5.37. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 362,251 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVXL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.
The firm has a market capitalization of $261.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 20.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. 19.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.
Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.