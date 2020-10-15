Anglo Australian Resources NL (ASX:AAR) Insider Buys A$587,580.00 in Stock

Anglo Australian Resources NL (ASX:AAR) insider John Jones acquired 27,980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$587,580.00 ($419,700.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.15.
Anglo Australian Resources Company Profile
