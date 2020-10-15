Anneka Kingan Buys 58 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) insider Anneka Kingan acquired 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £147.90 ($193.23).

On Thursday, September 10th, Anneka Kingan acquired 58 shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £151.96 ($198.54).

SBRE opened at GBX 245 ($3.20) on Thursday. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 155.64 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.00 million and a PE ratio of 14.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 260.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 270.56.

Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 9.03 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBRE shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) from GBX 263 ($3.44) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 284 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

