Anpario plc (ANP.L) (LON:ANP) Insider Sells £224,256 in Stock

Anpario plc (ANP.L) (LON:ANP) insider Karen Prior sold 56,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23), for a total value of £224,256 ($292,991.90).

Karen Prior also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anpario plc (ANP.L) alerts:

On Friday, September 18th, Karen Prior sold 5,000 shares of Anpario plc (ANP.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.53), for a total value of £21,150 ($27,632.61).

Shares of Anpario plc (ANP.L) stock opened at GBX 420 ($5.49) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 406.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 377.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60. Anpario plc has a 52 week low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 430 ($5.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Anpario plc (ANP.L)’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Anpario plc (ANP.L) to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Anpario plc (ANP.L) Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include health and performance, feed quality, hygiene and insect control, and toxin management. The company's health and performance category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, Mastercube brands.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario plc (ANP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario plc (ANP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.