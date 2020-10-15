Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATRS. BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.15.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $555.58 million, a P/E ratio of 83.65 and a beta of 1.24. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.