Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

AMEH stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Apollo Medical has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $965.39 million, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $165.17 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $104,961.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,483.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas S. Lam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,972.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,550 in the last ninety days. 11.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 590,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 2,305.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 47,767 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $655,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

