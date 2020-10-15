Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Receives $13.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.07.

Several brokerages have commented on APLE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,221,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,948,650.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 8,680 shares of company stock worth $85,283 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 36,010 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APLE opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

