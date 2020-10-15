Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APTV. Cowen raised their target price on Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aptiv from $63.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aptiv from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

Shares of APTV opened at $95.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.23. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $100.82.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. Analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Aptiv by 10.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 10.7% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $25,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $3,667,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in Aptiv by 5.4% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 294,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

